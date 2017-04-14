El Toro takes over first place in South Coast League

A two-game sweep of San Clemente this week has vaulted El Toro into first place in the South Coast League.

The Chargers (12-5-1, 4-1) pulled out a 3-2 win over San Clemente on Friday when Erik Tolman delivered a game-winning RBI single in the seventh.

Next up will be an appearance in the Boras Classic on Monday.

In the Baseline League, Etiwanda defeated Los Osos, 6-1. Tyler Freeman hit a three-run home run.

In the Palomares League, Glendora defeated Diamond Bar, 9-4. Jacob Gonzalez went four for four. Glendora is in second place behind South Hills. Ayala knocked off Bonita, 5-2. Daniel Mendez and Josh Bozoian each hit home runs.

Capistrano Valley defeated Aliso Niguel, 5-4.

In the Pacific League, Trevor Beer threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in Crescenta Valley's 4-0 win over Pasadena. Burroughs defeated Glendale, 8-0.