Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
El Toro unveils renovated softball field
|Eric Sondheimer
El Toro High celebrated the renovation of its softball field this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Morinaga America, which distributes Hi-Chew candy from Japan, helped with the project.
Hi-Chew's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Forest.
“We’re so proud to give the El Toro High School softball team a new home,” Masao Hoshino, chief executive of Morinaga America, said in a news release. “The Chargers are a big part of our local community. They’re true champions and deserve a field they can be proud of and see continued success with.”