El Toro unveils renovated softball field

El Toro High celebrated the renovation of its softball field this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Morinaga America, which distributes Hi-Chew candy from Japan, helped with the project.

Hi-Chew's U.S. headquarters is in Lake Forest.

“We’re so proud to give the El Toro High School softball team a new home,” Masao Hoshino, chief executive of Morinaga America, said in a news release. “The Chargers are a big part of our local community. They’re true champions and deserve a field they can be proud of and see continued success with.”