Esperanza makes coaching change
Larry McCann, a first-year baseball coach at Esperanza who took over for longtime Coach Mike Curran, was replaced as head coach on Wednesday, principal Ken Fox said.
He declined to give a reason, calling it a "personnel matter."
"I guess I was fired," McCann told the Orange County Register.
Frosh-soph Coach Jimmy Valverde has taken over.
Fox confirmed he knows of a video involving a postgame discussion from last week but the school is not allowed to use the video in its investigation.