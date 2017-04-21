Esperanza makes coaching change

Larry McCann, a first-year baseball coach at Esperanza who took over for longtime Coach Mike Curran, was replaced as head coach on Wednesday, principal Ken Fox said.

He declined to give a reason, calling it a "personnel matter."

"I guess I was fired," McCann told the Orange County Register.

Frosh-soph Coach Jimmy Valverde has taken over.

Fox confirmed he knows of a video involving a postgame discussion from last week but the school is not allowed to use the video in its investigation.