Excessive heat warning causes Reseda to hold 6 a.m. football practice

It was back to a 6 a.m. practice on Tuesday for the Reseda football team. The Regents worked out at that time during the summer, and an excessive heat warning this week led coach Alonso Arreola to bring back the practice time that not all his players appreciated.

But they do now.

"It's amazing," sophomore JV player Zie'a Cheve said. "The worst part is waking up."

If Arreola had not practiced so early, it was likely the Regents would not get to practice outdoors, considering how hot it's expected to get. And there's little room for error, with Reseda playing Thursday this week against Chavez.

Players had their conditioning at 7:15 a.m. Some were grumbling, but others understood as they ran with the temperature climbing to an acceptable 78.

"It was hard because we didn't think we'd have to wake up like this again," defensive back Jalani Ellison said.

With practice over for the day, the team has plenty of time to watch film after school.