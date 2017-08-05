Expectations rise for San Fernando's football team

The Hall of Famers from San Fernando's glorious football past can be seen by players every day when they're on the field. The names are emblazoned on a board near the entrance.

Manfred Moore, Dwight Chapman, Anthony Davis, Charles White, Kevin Williams and Sean Blunt were standouts in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

"I mention those names every day," sixth-year coach Robert Garcia said. "These guys look up to those names and research who those guys were. They know the expectations."

Garcia won consecutive City Section Division II championships in 2012 and 2013. Then the Tigers returned to Division I, and this could be the first season they make an impact.

"It's probably the best team I've had," he said.

Garcia has been laying low, letting others get preseason attention, but he knows his team is the clear favorite in the Valley Mission League, and the Tigers have far higher aspirations. They're playing Alemany and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in nonleague games, following the "Ed Croson rule" of scheduling up to prepare for the playoffs.

San Fernando has more speed than Garcia has ever had, especially with the addition of brothers Trevor and Trenton Gill from Crespi at running back. Kyle Bryant is a running back-cornerback with speed and size. Josh Garcia threw for more than 2,000 yards last season at quarterback. The defensive line is back, and the offensive line is big, young and promising.

"We're really excited," Bryant said.

San Fernando opens against Alemany at home on Aug. 25. The Tigers stopped scheduling Alemany after the 2006 season even though the schools are less than two miles apart. Alemany's program had gone Division I, while the Tigers dropped off. Now it's testing time again, and the Tigers can't wait to see how far they've come.