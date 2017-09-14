Fairfax has basketball player from Poland who's waiting to try Pink's

Foreign exchange student Mikolaj Karczewski from Poland is 6-6 basketball player at Fairfax.

Fairfax basketball Coach Steve Baik says the team still hasn't gotten around to showing 6-foot-6 foreign-exchange student Mikolaj Karczewski some of the delights of being in Los Angeles.

Asked if he's gone to Pink's, Karczewski said, "What's that?"

Yes, a trip to the hot dog restaurant on La Brea Avenue is coming soon for the Poland native.

For now, Baik is trying to see what kind of player Karczewski might become. Karczewski said he has played for a top club team in Poland. He lives in Torun, a city in northern Poland. He's 17 and has spoken English for 12 years.

He wanted to attend a high school with a good basketball program and ended up on a team that's the City Section favorite.

"I love it," he said. "I'm living a dream."