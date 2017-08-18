Fairfax is thrilled with its new quarterback, junior Scott Harris

Fairfax unveiled its new quarterback on Thursday in a scrimmage against Birmingham. Junior Scott Harris is a transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame who played junior varsity last season.

"He's good," Birmingham coach Jim Rose said.

Fairfax coach Shane Cox is even more impressed.

"He's a great passer, a great runner," Cox said. "We're extremely happy to have him."

Fairfax will be part of an extremely competitive Western League this season. From top to bottom, there won't be any easy games, and picking a league champion will be no easy task.

It must be tough to be a quarterback at Notre Dame because another former Knight passer, Erik Zimmerman, is in contention to start at Corona del Mar this season.