Fairfax, Mater Dei advance to championshp game of Fairfax tournament

Fairfax and Santa Ana Mater Dei both had to rally in the second half on Friday night to advance to Saturday's 6 p.m. championship game of the Fairfax tournament.

The Lions defeated Alemany, 67-61, in Friday's semifinals in an intense game that saw several players ejected.

Kirk Smith finished with 20 points and Jamal Hartwell had 18 for the Lions. Ethan Anderson added 13 points. D.J. McDonald scored 20 points for Alemany.

Mater Dei rallied to defeat Pasadena, 71-63. Freshman Wilhelm Dorsz made major contributions for the Monarchs. He finished with 15 points, as did 7-2 Bol Bol.

Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points for Pasadena and Darius Brown had 23 points.