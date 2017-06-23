Fairfax to face Long Beach Poly in championship game of Maranatha tournament

When the going got tough on Friday night in a semifinal game of the Maranatha tournament, All-City guard Ethan Anderson was ready to deliver to help Fairfax defeat Beverly Hills, 62-53.

Anderson finished with 18 points. Fairfax will face Long Beach Poly in Saturday's 8:35 p.m. championship game. Poly defeated St. John Bosco, 66-57. Justin Rene had 17 points for the Jackrabbits.

The championship game will be a battle of guards, but Fairfax has an advantage with 6-foot-7 Kirk Smith, the tallest player on the court. He had 17 points against Beverly Hills, which received 18 points from Ben Ramirez and 15 from Kevin Cho.

The Lions are playing this weekend without Robert McRae, who has a family commitment.