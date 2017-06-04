MOVIES
Fairfax tournament is set to begin on June 26

Eric Sondheimer

One of the best summer basketball tournaments is at Fairfax High School. The schedule has been finalized and action will begin on June 26 and 27, with the championship game on July 1 at 6 p.m.

Opening games on June 26: Mater Dei vs. Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Rancho Christian vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 6 p.m.; Santa Monica vs. Maranatha, 4:30 p.m.; Pasadena vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.

Opening games on June 27: Crespi vs. Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fairfax vs. La Canada, 6 p.m.; Long Beach Poly vs. Orange Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Alemany vs. Brentwood, 3 p.m.

The big change is no Chino Hills. The Huskies are not playing in any summer tournaments.

