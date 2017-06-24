Fairfax wins Maranatha tournament championship

Fairfax took charge in the second half and rolled to a 70-54 victory over Long Beach Poly on Saturday night in the championship game of the Maranatha tournament.

With point guard Jamal Hartwell directing the attack and big man Kirk Smith doing a good job on the boards, the Lions pulled away even though they were not at full strength. Hartwell had 16 points and Ronald Mitchell contributed 13 points. Smith earned MVP honors.

Fairfax should get back Robert McRae when the Fairfax tournament begins on Monday.

Mater Dei, led by Harvard-bound Spencer Freedman and highly recruited 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, is the tourney favorite. The championship game will be on Saturday.