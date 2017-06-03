Finn Starzyk chooses baseball over acting, and LACES is champion

Finn Starzyk, a 6-foot-6 junior pitcher for LACES, used to do diaper commercials when he was 4. Then there was a Best Buy commercial. His father, mother and older brother are actors. But he quickly decided enough.

"I wanted to get as far away as possible," he said.

He was quite content on Saturday morning to be pitching in the City Section Division II championship game against Arleta at Dodger Stadium. He walked the first batter, got into an early jam, then ended up striking out seven and allowing three hits in 6 2/3 innings to help LACES defeat Arleta, 7-1.

"I realize we're playing at Dodger Stadium and that's something special, but it's still 60 feet, 6 inches to the mound," he said. "It's still 90 feet bases and we're just playing another baseball game. And after that first batter, I got the nerves out of my system and went out and pitched like I know how to do."

LACES helped him by scoring three runs in the first inning. Beckham Ballora had an RBI single, and Jordan Durrell added a two-run double. Ballora finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Durrell had two hits.

Durrell, a sophomore, came in hitting .246 but played as if he were a regular at Dodger Stadium. He also threw out a runner trying to steal second.

"It was a dream to come here," he said.

LACES (17-10) has won four City titles in the last five years and won its first Division II title.