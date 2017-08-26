Five players off 2010 Crespi team are trying to make NFL rosters

The 2010 Crespi football team is looking pretty good these days, with five former players trying to make NFL rosters.

The Celts, under Coach Jon Mack, went 8-4 that season and were eliminated in the Division I quarterfinals by eventual champion Servite, whose coach, Troy Thomas, is now head coach at Crespi.

The five players off that 2010 team now looking to stick in the NFL are Brad Kaaya and Charles Washington (Detroit Lions); Devin Lucien (New England Patriots); Chris Harper (New York Jets) and Jordan Simmons (Oakland Raiders).