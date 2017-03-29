Football: Chaminade receiver Michael Wilson commits to Stanford

Chaminade junior receiver Michael Wilson has ended the recruiting process by committing to Stanford, Coach Ed Croson said Wednesday.

"I think he always wanted to go to Stanford," Croson said.

Wilson, 6 feet 2, 180 pounds, gave up basketball this past season to focus on football.

He caught 70 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

He took an unofficial visit to Stanford and "fell in love," Croson said.

Wilson also has one of the highest grade-point averages on the team.