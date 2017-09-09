Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday scores
Saturday, September 9th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Big Bear 32, Laguna Beach 10
California 42, Cathedral City 3
Garden Grove Pacifica 54, Dana Hills 7
Rio Hondo Prep 36, California Military Institute 20
Santa Barbara 47, Channel Islands 0
Temecula Prep 7, Anza Hamilton 6
INTERSECTIONAL
San Diego Kearny 34, Los Angeles Marshall 7
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist 58, Bell-Jeff 20
Chadwick 63, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0
La Verne Lutheran 80, Blair 6
Villanova Prep 58, Riverside County Education Academy 8