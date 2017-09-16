Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday scores
Saturday, September 16th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Brentwood 50, St. Monica 0
Lompoc 56, Santa Barbara 0
Pasadena Poly 60, Mary Star 0
Santa Clarita Christian 26, Long Beach Jordan 21
Temescal Canyon 32, Carnegie 3
Webb 23, Garey 7
INTERSECTIONAL
La Habra 49, San Jose Oak Grove 0
Mater Dei 62, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 14
St. Bonaventure 47, Jackson Argonaut 34
St. John Bosco 69, Dorsey 14
8 MAN
NONLEAGUE
Cate 70, Flintridge Prep 20
Chadwick 21, Windward 20
Downey Calvary Chapel 48, Lighthouse Christian 18
La Verne Lutheran 40, Crossroads Christian 38
University Careers & Sports Academy 52, Calvary Baptist 28
INTERSECTIONAL
Alpaugh 76, Santa Maria Valley Christian 40
Animo Robinson 56, Avalon 0
Villanova Prep 69, Los Altos Hills Pinewood 34