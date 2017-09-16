Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Football: Saturday scores

Saturday, September 16th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Brentwood 50, St. Monica 0

Lompoc 56, Santa Barbara 0

Pasadena Poly 60, Mary Star 0

Santa Clarita Christian 26, Long Beach Jordan 21

Temescal Canyon 32, Carnegie 3

Webb 23, Garey 7

INTERSECTIONAL

La Habra 49, San Jose Oak Grove 0

Mater Dei 62, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 14

St. Bonaventure 47, Jackson Argonaut 34

St. John Bosco 69, Dorsey 14

8 MAN

NONLEAGUE

Cate 70, Flintridge Prep 20

Chadwick 21, Windward 20

Downey Calvary Chapel 48, Lighthouse Christian 18

La Verne Lutheran 40, Crossroads Christian 38

University Careers & Sports Academy 52, Calvary Baptist 28

INTERSECTIONAL

Alpaugh 76, Santa Maria Valley Christian 40

Animo Robinson 56, Avalon 0

Villanova Prep 69, Los Altos Hills Pinewood 34

