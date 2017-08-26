Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Saturday's scores
Saturday, August 26th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
California Military Institute 68, Firebaugh 0
Crean Lutheran 45, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 7
Fountain Valley 38, Troy 2
Orange Vista 17, Rialto 6
Saddleback Valley Christian 24, Northwood 14
Salesian 28, Verbum Dei 9
San Dimas 19, Bonita 8
Santa Clarita Christian 36, St. Bernard 12
Saugus 25, Santa Barbara 21
Western 52, Cerritos 2
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 34, La Serna 7
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Academy of Careers & Exploration 42, Lone Pine 6
Mission Prep 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 20
INTERSECTIONAL
Villanova Prep 76, Bright Star 14