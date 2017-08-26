latimes.com
Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Saturday's scores

Saturday, August 26th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

California Military Institute 68, Firebaugh 0

Crean Lutheran 45, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 7

Fountain Valley 38, Troy 2

Orange Vista 17, Rialto 6

Saddleback Valley Christian 24, Northwood 14

Salesian 28, Verbum Dei 9

San Dimas 19, Bonita 8

Santa Clarita Christian 36, St. Bernard 12

Saugus 25, Santa Barbara 21

Western 52, Cerritos 2

INTERSECTIONAL

Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 34, La Serna 7

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Academy of Careers & Exploration 42, Lone Pine 6

Mission Prep 50, Downey Calvary Chapel 20

INTERSECTIONAL

Villanova Prep 76, Bright Star 14

