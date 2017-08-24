Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, August 24th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Arlington 42, Perris 20

Arroyo 35, Covina 28

Buena Park 31, Pasadena 25

Claremont 34, Norte Vista 28

Cypress 36, Woodbridge 3

Glendora 42, Kaiser 20

Los Amigos 19, Fairmont Prep 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Calabasas 35, Dorsey 12

Crescenta Valley 34, Naples (Fla.) Collier 31

Kissimmee (Fla.) Poinciana 28, Whittier Christian 20

South Hills 24, Crenshaw 8

St. Genevieve 63, Sun Valley Poly 0

