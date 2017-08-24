Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Thursday's scores
Thursday, August 24th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arlington 42, Perris 20
Arroyo 35, Covina 28
Buena Park 31, Pasadena 25
Claremont 34, Norte Vista 28
Cypress 36, Woodbridge 3
Glendora 42, Kaiser 20
Los Amigos 19, Fairmont Prep 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Calabasas 35, Dorsey 12
Crescenta Valley 34, Naples (Fla.) Collier 31
Kissimmee (Fla.) Poinciana 28, Whittier Christian 20
South Hills 24, Crenshaw 8
St. Genevieve 63, Sun Valley Poly 0