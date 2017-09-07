Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Thursday's scores
Thursday, September 7th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aquinas 42, Crean Lutheran 13
Artesia 40, Rosemead 27
Banning 78, Desert Hot Springs 33
Bellflower 47, Magnolia 20
CSDR 28, Nuview Bridge 22
Katella 31, Esperanza 6
Montebello 48, Whittier 40
Orange 46, Garden Grove Santiago 7
Rim of the World 12, San Bernardino 6 (OT)
Rubidoux 30, La Sierra 27
Santa Margarita 61, Alemany 7
Savanna 35, Bolsa Grande 7
Tustin 27, Riverside Notre Dame 9
Warren 51, Buena Park 20
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cornerstone Christian 42, Desert Chapel 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Milken 46, East Valley 8