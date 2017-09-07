Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, September 7th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Aquinas 42, Crean Lutheran 13

Artesia 40, Rosemead 27

Banning 78, Desert Hot Springs 33

Bellflower 47, Magnolia 20

CSDR 28, Nuview Bridge 22

Katella 31, Esperanza 6

Montebello 48, Whittier 40

Orange 46, Garden Grove Santiago 7

Rim of the World 12, San Bernardino 6 (OT)

Rubidoux 30, La Sierra 27

Santa Margarita 61, Alemany 7

Savanna 35, Bolsa Grande 7

Tustin 27, Riverside Notre Dame 9

Warren 51, Buena Park 20

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cornerstone Christian 42, Desert Chapel 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Milken 46, East Valley 8

