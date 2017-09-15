Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, September 14th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

View Park 34, Angelou 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

California 45, Rosemead 14

Capistrano Valley Christian 7, Calvary Murrieta 6

Costa Mesa 13, Los Amigos 9

Covina 49, Montclair 20

Crean Lutheran 28, Beckman 21

Hillcrest 23, Riverside North 14

Inglewood 47, Bishop Montgomery 12

Kaiser 56, Palm Springs 12

Katella 22, Westminster 20

Northwood 29, Santa Ana Valley 25

Ocean View 35, Garden Grove Santiago 20

Santa Margarita 49, Mayfair 3

South El Monte 35, Bellflower 8

Western 31, Saddleback 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Lancaster 18, California City 12

Pasadena Marshall 21, Sotomayor 0

8-MAN

INTERSECTIONAL

Fulton 52, Milken 38

St. Michael's Prep 28, San Diego Jewish Academy 26

