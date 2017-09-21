Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Thursday's scores
Thursday, Sept. 21st
SOUTHERN SECTION
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Shadow Hills 49, Cathedral City 16
NONLEAGUE
Anaheim 23, Loara 8
Coachella Valley 35, Rubidoux 34
La Puente 27, Gladstone 19
Garden Grove Santiago 24, Magnolia 14
Placentia Valencia 30, Troy 13
Santa Ana 59, Santa Ana Valley 21
Sonora 42, Bolsa Grande 0
Trinity Classical Academy 36, Southlands Christian 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Orange 23, Redwood City Sequoia 16
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Upland Christian 63, Noli Indian 20