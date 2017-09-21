Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football: Thursday's scores

Thursday, Sept. 21st

SOUTHERN SECTION

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Shadow Hills 49, Cathedral City 16

NONLEAGUE

Anaheim 23, Loara 8

Coachella Valley 35, Rubidoux 34

La Puente 27, Gladstone 19

Garden Grove Santiago 24, Magnolia 14

Placentia Valencia 30, Troy 13

Santa Ana 59, Santa Ana Valley 21

Sonora 42, Bolsa Grande 0

Trinity Classical Academy 36, Southlands Christian 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Orange 23, Redwood City Sequoia 16

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Upland Christian 63, Noli Indian 20

