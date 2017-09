Football: Week Three schedule

Thursday, September 14th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Beckman vs. Crean Lutheran at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Bishop Montgomery vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Calvary Murrieta vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Los Amigos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Mayfair vs. Santa Margarita at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Montclair vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Northwood at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Ocean View vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Riverside North vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rosemead at California, 7 p.m.

Saddleback at Western, 7 p.m.

South El Monte at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

California City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sotomayor vs. Pasadena Marshall at Pasadena HS, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

INTERSECTIONAL

Milken at Fulton, 4:15 p.m.

San Diego Jewish Academy at St. Michael's Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, September 15th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Angelou vs. View Park at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Santee, 7 p.m.

Canoga Park at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Chavez at Roybal, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Contreras at Los Angeles Marshall, 3 p.m.

Dymally at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock at Fairfax, 7 p.m.

Garfield at Crenshaw, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills Kennedy at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Grant at Rancho Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Marquez at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

Palisades at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Rivera at Washington, 7 p.m.

South East at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Carson, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Adelanto at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma at Eastvale Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Antelope Valley vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

Anza Hamilton at California Military Institute, 7 p.m.

Apple Valley at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Arroyo at Rowland, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Grande at Pioneer Valley, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Azusa at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Banning at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Big Bear at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Santa Maria St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Century, 7 p.m.

Bosco Tech at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Buena at Bonita, 7 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

Cajon vs. Paso Robles at Flamson MS (Paso Robles), 7 p.m.

Calabasas at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.

Campbell Hall at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon at Highland, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Charter Oak at Damien, 7 p.m.

Chino at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Indio, 7 p.m.

Colony at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Colton at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Corona at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley at La Canada, 7 p.m.

Culver City at North Torrance, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

Dominguez vs. Norwalk at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

El Toro at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Estancia at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Prep vs. Workman at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Fountain Valley at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Fullerton at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Gahr at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Gladstone at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Hoover at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Great Oak at Serrano, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Vista Murrieta, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Hills at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Knight vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

La Mirada at Upland, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Muir, 7 p.m.

La Serna at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Orange Vista at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Los Altos vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Loyola vs. Cathedral at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Marina vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Miller at Fontana, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Monrovia vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

Montebello at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Duarte, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Nipomo at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

Norco vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Nuview Bridge at Upland Christian, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Alemany, 7 p.m.

Ontario vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Orange at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Pacific at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Paraclete at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Paramount vs. Morningside at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Peninsula vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Perris at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Cerritos Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Redlands at Chaparral, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Redondo at West Torrance, 7 p.m.

Rialto at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Ribet Academy vs. Excelsior at Victor Valley College (Victorville), 7 p.m.

Righetti at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep at Boron, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark College, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at La Quinta, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Royal at Channel Islands, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux vs. Canyon Springs at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

San Gabriel at Ganesha, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Yucaipa, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Morro Bay, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Santa Monica at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Saugus at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Shadow Hills at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.

Silverado at Eastside, 7 p.m.

South Torrance vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony at St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

St. Bernard vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve vs. San Bernardino at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Sultana at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Summit at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Temecula Prep at Western Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Temple City at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

Templeton vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Valencia at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Servite at Cerritos College, 7 p.m.

Walnut at Nogales, 7 p.m.

Warren at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

West Covina at Schurr, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Yorba Linda at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Yucca Valley at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Alhambra at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.

Atascadero at Bakersfield Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Bernstein at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Bishop at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage at Blythe Palo Verde Valley, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.

Escondido Charter vs. Saddleback Valley Christian at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh vs. New Designs Watts at Chittick Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Fremont at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

La Jolla Bishop's at St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Corona Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Park at West Adams, 7 p.m.

Salesian at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

San Fernando at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

San Pedro at Downey, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Panorama, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Taft, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley at Pine Valley Mountain Empire, 6:30 p.m.

Sylmar at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Jordan, 7:30 p.m.

Whittier Christian at Bell, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

CITY

Bright Star at Sherman Oaks CES, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

DESERT MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Lancaster Desert Christian at Mojave, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Blair at Maricopa, 7 p.m.

California Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist at Thacher, 4 p.m.

Joshua Springs at Lancaster Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

Lone Pine at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.

Lucerne Valley at Desert Chapel, 7 p.m.

Noli Indian at Rolling Hills Prep, 3:15 p.m.

Orcutt Academy vs. Riverside County Education Academy at Lasselle Park (Moreno Valley), 6:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bell-Jeff vs. Discovery at El Cariso Park (Sylmar), 4 p.m.

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Julian, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Spring Mountain at Bloomington Christian, 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park vs. Hillcrest Christian at Moorpark HS, 6 p.m.

Public Safety Academy at Salton City West Shores, 6:30 p.m.

Riverdale Christian at Coast Union, 7 p.m.

Sage Hill at East Valley, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Escondido Calvin Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Shandon at San Juan Bautista Anzar, 7 p.m.

Sun Valley at Westmark, 3 p.m.

Trona at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 16th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Brentwood vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Garey at Webb, 1 p.m.

Lompoc vs. Santa Barbara at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Mary Star at Pasadena Poly, 2 p.m.

Temescal Canyon vs. Carnegie at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Dorsey vs. St. John Bosco at Mission Viejo, 4:15 p.m.

La Habra vs. San Jose Oak Grove at Mission Viejo, 1:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic at Mission Viejo, 7:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Jackson Argonaut at Mission Viejo, 10:45 a.m.

8 MAN

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick at Windward, 12 p.m.

Crossroads Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Flintridge Prep at Cate, 2:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 6 p.m.

University Careers & Sports Academy vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 10 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Avalon at Animo Robinson, 2 p.m.

Los Altos Hills Pinewood at Villanova Prep, 11 a.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.