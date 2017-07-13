Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Football: Week zero schedule
Friday, August 18th
INTERSECTIONAL
Villa Park at Honolulu (Hawaii) Damien, 5 p.m.
St. Margaret's at Kailua-Kona (Hawaii) Kealakehe, 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 19th
INTERSECTIONAL
Mission Viejo vs. Wailuku (Hawaii) Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium (Wailuku, Hawaii), 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 24th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Claremont at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Glendora vs. Kaiser at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos vs. Fairmont Prep at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Pasadena at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Crenshaw vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Kissimmee (Fla.) Poinciana vs. Whittier Christian at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 6 p.m.
St. Genevieve at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 25th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Bernstein at Grant, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Arleta, 3 p.m.
Gardena at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Huntington Park at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Bell, 7 p.m.
Legacy at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Marshall at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson at Roybal, 7 p.m.
Manual Arts at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Contreras, 7 p.m.
New Designs Watts at Santee, 7 p.m.
Palisades at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Reseda at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Rivera at Marquez, 7 p.m.
South East at San Pedro, 7 p.m.
Taft at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Torres, 7 p.m.
View Park vs. Locke at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Alhambra vs. South El Monte at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Alta Loma at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Banning at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens vs. Village Christian at Occidental College, 7 p.m.
Big Bear at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Blair at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Brethren Christian at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Burbank at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
CSDR at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Cajon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Corona del Mar vs. JSerra at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Covina at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
Cypress vs. Woodbridge at Western, 7 p.m. (date/site to be confirmed)
Damien at Chino, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Desert Mirage at Indio, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Warren, 7 p.m.
Edison at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.
Fontana at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Ganesha at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Gladstone vs. Hacienda Heights Wilson at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Glenn vs. Magnolia at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Golden Valley vs. Highland at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Grace Brethren at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Grand Terrace at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Hesperia at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Malibu, 4 p.m.
La Habra at Upland, 7 p.m.
La Palma Kennedy vs. Katella at Western, 7 p.m. (date/site to be confirmed)
Lakeside at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Lompoc at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Carter, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Mary Star at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.
Mayfair at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.
McAuliffe at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Montclair at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Morro Bay at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Muir at Compton, 7 p.m.
Nogales at Garey, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Northview at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Norwalk vs. El Rancho at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at La Mirada, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Paraclete vs. Serrano at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Marshall vs. Duarte at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at Temple City, 7 p.m.
Peninsula at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Perris at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Placentia Valencia at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Pomona vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Redlands at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Redondo at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Rialto vs. Orange Vista at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Xavier Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rosemead at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Royal at Buena, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
San Marino at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita at Downey, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria St. Joseph at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Santa Monica vs. Segerstrom at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at Channel Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Savanna at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Schurr at California, 7 p.m.
Servite at Norco, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Silverado at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Sonora vs. Whittier at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Southlands Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. Fountain Valley at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.
Tustin at Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Twentynine Palms vs. Granite Hills at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Corona, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Webb at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 7 p.m.
West Covina at Colony, 7 p.m.
West Ranch vs. Simi Valley at Valencia, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Western Christian vs. Calvary Murrieta at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Alemany at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Centennial at Diamond Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Boron at Lake Isabella Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.
California City at Knight, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Vista Tri-City Christian at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
Carson at Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha, 7 p.m.
Chula Vista Victory Christian at Carnegie, 7 p.m.
Crespi at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
Dorsey at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Loyola, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
Garfield at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian vs. Granada Hills Kennedy at Valley College, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Dymally, 7 p.m.
Inglewood at Angelou, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Vista Rancho Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills at San Mateo Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7:30 p.m.
Lompoc Cabrillo vs. Bakersfield Frontier at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Naples (Fla.) Collier vs. Crescenta Valley at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 7 p.m.
New Westminster (British Columbia) at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Oxnard at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Paso Robles vs. Lemoore at Flamson MS (Paso Robles), 7 p.m.
Pittsburg at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
San Clemente at Oceanside, 7 p.m.
San Diego Montgomery at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
San Marcos Mission Hills at Paramount, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. El Camino Real at Ventura College (Ventura), 7 p.m.
Millikan at St. Cloud (Fla.), 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Venice, 7 p.m.
Temecula Prep at Pine Valley Mountain Empire, 7 p.m.
Templeton at Aptos, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
La Verne Lutheran at Bloomington Christian, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Calvary Baptist, 7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 7 p.m.
Price at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
Riverside County Education Academy at Faith Baptist, 3 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Windward at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Joshua Springs at Bagdad (Ariz.), 7 p.m.
Chadwick at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian vs. San Marcos St. Joseph Academy at Connors Park (San Marcos), 7 p.m.
El Cajon Foothills Christian vs. Upland Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.
Fulton at Flintridge Prep, 7 p.m.
New Designs University Park at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
Zephyr Cove (Nev.) Whittell at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 26th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cerritos at Western, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood vs. Saddleback Valley Christian at Portola (Irvine), 7 p.m.
San Dimas vs. Bonita at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara vs. Saugus at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian vs. St. Bernard at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei vs. Salesian at Los Angeles Southwest College, 4 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
La Serna vs. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at California, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, 8 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Pine at Coleville, 1 p.m.
Bright Star at Villanova Prep, 2 p.m.