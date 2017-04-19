For $35,000, enjoy a 'gap year' in eighth grade

The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks is doing something that some sports people might say is a sign the apocalypse is near.

This fall, for $35,000, you can participate in a "Personal Development Year." Athletes who are eighth graders can take a "gap year" and not jump right into high school.

The program will allow students to work on their athletics and academics before going into high school.

Not that this is a new idea. There are lots of parents "holding back" their boy or girl trying to make sure they are mature enough for high school. And athletics is certainly in the equation.

It will be interesting to see how many take up the $35,000 offer. It includes athletic and school uniforms and the school day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.