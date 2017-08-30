For the fourth time in five years, Sierra Canyon loses its QB to injury

It's not safe being the starting quarterback at Sierra Canyon.

For the fourth time in five years, the starting quarterback has gone down with an injury. Mason Quandt, a senior transfer from St. Bonaventure who won the starting job in practice, suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Westlake and will probably be lost for the season, Coach Jon Ellinghouse said Wednesday.

Junior Johnny Hawkins and freshman Chayden Peery will be competing in practice this week to decide who starts against Buena on Friday.

Sierra Canyon lost to Westlake, 25-7, committing seven turnovers.

"It hasn't been a pleasant week of practice," Ellinghouse said.

Hawkins has the most experience, having taken over the QB position last season after an injury to the first-string QB, Niko Harris.