Former basketball coach Jim Newman has died at 83
Jim Newman, who was a state basketball player of the year at Harbor College and a state basketball coach of the year at Compton College, died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 83.
Newman went to Jefferson High, Harbor College and Arizona State, where he was named to the school's sports Hall of Fame.
He guided Compton College to a 33-0 record during the 1969-70 season. He was previously head coach at Compton Centennial High. He was head coach at Cal State Los Angeles for four seasons during the 1980s.
He coached Byron Scott as an assistant at Arizona State.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet, son Jim Jr. and daughter Alison. Funeral arrangements are pending.