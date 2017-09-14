Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Former Birmingham guard Devante Doutrive now at Utah
|Eric Sondheimer
Former Birmingham guard Devante Doutrive has enrolled at Utah, Patriots boys basketball coach Nick Halic said.
Doutrive, who helped lead Birmingham to the City Section Open Division championship, had to clear academic hurdles to become NCAA eligible. He is a freshman.
He averaged 22.7 points last season.