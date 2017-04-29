Former Cathedral standout Kobe Paras leaves Creighton

Former L.A. Cathedral forward Kobe Paras is leaving Creighton after being on the team as a freshman.

The native of the Philippines has been given a release from his scholarship, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Paras confirmed his departure on Twitter.

Paras originally committed to UCLA before ending up at Creighton.

Cathedral Coach William Middlebrooks said via a text message that he does not know where Paras will end up.