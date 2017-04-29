Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Former Cathedral standout Kobe Paras leaves Creighton
|Eric Sondheimer
Former L.A. Cathedral forward Kobe Paras is leaving Creighton after being on the team as a freshman.
The native of the Philippines has been given a release from his scholarship, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Paras confirmed his departure on Twitter.
Paras originally committed to UCLA before ending up at Creighton.
Cathedral Coach William Middlebrooks said via a text message that he does not know where Paras will end up.