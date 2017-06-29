Former El Camino Real guard Evan Wardlow to leave Santa Clara

Former All-City guard Evan Wardlow of Santa Clara said Thursday that he intends to transfer after three years on the basketball team.

He wants to play for another college during the 2018-19 season as a graduate student.

He will sit out this coming season and have 1 1/2 years of eligibility remaining if he can join another program in January.

He played in 19 games last season, averaging 1.9 points. He was known for his defense at El Camino Real High School.