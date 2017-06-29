Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Former El Camino Real guard Evan Wardlow to leave Santa Clara
|Eric Sondheimer
Former All-City guard Evan Wardlow of Santa Clara said Thursday that he intends to transfer after three years on the basketball team.
He wants to play for another college during the 2018-19 season as a graduate student.
He will sit out this coming season and have 1 1/2 years of eligibility remaining if he can join another program in January.
He played in 19 games last season, averaging 1.9 points. He was known for his defense at El Camino Real High School.