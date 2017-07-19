Former Loyola pitching standout Jordan Sigman is new baseball coach at Crenshaw

Jordan Sigman is the new baseball coach at Crenshaw.

Crenshaw High, the City Section school that produced Darryl Strawberry years ago, may finally begin to come out of its baseball doldrums after hiring Jordan Sigman as its new head coach.

Sigman went 14-0 as a pitcher at Loyola High in 2007, then moved on to Chapman. He was the highly regarded pitching coach at Crespi the last two seasons. He also served as the JV head coach at Crenshaw in 2014 and 2015.

He went to UCLA to get his master's in education and will be a full-time teacher at Crenshaw, teaching Algebra I, Algebra II and geometry.

The first task is field maintenance. The baseball field "is a mess," he said.

"I'm fixing sprinkler heads one by one, getting grass to grow, pushing my own lawn mower," he said.

He's getting contributions for equipment from Chapman and Windward. Crespi Coach Mike Glendenning is helping, and he's using his Loyola connections.

He's excited about starting the Crenshaw program from scratch.

"I know there's talent there," he said. "We just need to bring it out."

He said his time in the master's program at UCLA will serve as motivation.

"I learned a lot about social justice and education and empowering inner cities that have been traditionally under-served," he said. "It's a big challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."