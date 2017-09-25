Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Former Mission Viejo safety Max Redfield is second-leading tackler at IUP
|Eric Sondheimer
Max Redfield, a former Mission Viejo standout defensive back, is the second-leading tackler at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He has 31 tackles and two interceptions for IUP, which is 4-0.
Redfield was a starting safety for Notre Dame but was dismissed from the team in August 2016.
He has NFL ambitions and is trying to show he can succeed on and off the field.