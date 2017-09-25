BREAKING NEWS
Football

Former Mission Viejo safety Max Redfield is second-leading tackler at IUP

Eric Sondheimer

Max Redfield, a former Mission Viejo standout defensive back, is the second-leading tackler at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He has 31 tackles and two interceptions for IUP, which is 4-0.

Redfield was a starting safety for Notre Dame but was dismissed from the team in August 2016.

He has NFL ambitions and is trying to show he can succeed on and off the field.

