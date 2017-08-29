Former Palisades basketball coach Jerry Marvin dies

Jerry Marvin, who was the first basketball coach at Palisades High when the school opened in 1961 and coached for 30 years, including a City Section championship in 1969, died on Sunday, according to Palisades golf coach James Paleno. He was 87.

Among those he coached were former NBA players Steve Kerr and Kiki Vandeweghe.

"He was just an unbelievable human being," said Paleno, who succeeded Marvin after serving six years as an assistant. "He had the capacity to make anyone laugh. He was a mentor for me. He's a legend in City Section basketball. He was a great person."

When Marvin retired in 1991, he told The Times, "The only thing I've been crazy about is basketball."

His son, Conner, is a freshman at Palisades. Marvin is also survived by his wife, Gaelyn, his daughter and two grandchildren.