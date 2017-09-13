Four pitchers each from Hart and Harvard-Westlake are in the major leagues

The high school baseball programs at Hart and Harvard-Westlake need to take a bow. Each has four pitchers in the major leagues.

For Hart, there's Trevor Bauer of the Indians, James Shields of the White Sox, Tyler Glasnow of the Pirates and Mike Montgomery of the Cubs.

For Harvard-Westlake, there's Lucas Giolito of the White Sox, Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals, Max Fried of the Braves and Nik Turley of the Twins.

It's a remarkable achievement for the schools and the programs. And even more incredible, Bauer and Montgomery were on the same Hart team in 2008. And Flaherty, Giolito and Fried were on the same Harvard-Westlake team in 2011.

"Two proud programs," Hart Coach Jim Ozella said.

Now it's up to Ozella and Harvard-Westlake Coach Jared Halpert to send a few more pitchers to the majors.