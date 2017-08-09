Fox Sports releases its prep football streaming schedule

Fox Sports has released the first two weeks of its prep football streaming schedule for the 2017 Southern Section season. It plans to stream or televise 83 games. It's the 21st season for doing games on Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket, Fox Sports GO or Prep Zone.

Here's the link to the schedule for the first two weeks.

The opening games on Aug. 25 that will be streamed on Prep Zone include Pittsburgh-Corona Centennial, Long Beach Poly-Los Alamitos, Edison-Tesoro and La Habra-Upland.

The Oaks Christian-Chaminade game will be televised on Prime Ticket.

The Cathedral Catholic-Orange Lutheran game on Sept. 1 will be on Prime Ticket.