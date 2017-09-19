Freshman Griffin Cleveland of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame can act and catch passes

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Kevin Rooney had no idea that freshman receiver Griffin Cleveland is an actor.

"He's doing well in football," Rooney said.

Cleveland has appeared in more than a dozen TV shows.

Cleveland is on the freshman team, which is 3-1.

His father, Chris, helps coach JV football at Notre Dame and he's also an actor.

So if TMZ starts showing up to Notre Dame games, you'll know why.