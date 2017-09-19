Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Freshman Griffin Cleveland of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame can act and catch passes
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Kevin Rooney had no idea that freshman receiver Griffin Cleveland is an actor.
"He's doing well in football," Rooney said.
Cleveland has appeared in more than a dozen TV shows.
Cleveland is on the freshman team, which is 3-1.
His father, Chris, helps coach JV football at Notre Dame and he's also an actor.
So if TMZ starts showing up to Notre Dame games, you'll know why.