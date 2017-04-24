Freshman Lucas Gordon throws another gem for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Freshman Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has allowed one infield single in his last 14 innings.

Lucas Gordon, a 15-year-old freshman left-hander for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, is doing things no freshman has ever done in Coach Tom Dill's 25 seasons as head coach.

Last week, he threw a one-hit shutout of Aliso Niguel in the Boras Classic. On Monday, he threw seven no-hit, shutout innings against Crespi, striking out eight and walking three.

"He's special," Dill said. "Today he was throwing his fastball by people."

Crespi junior Alex Rivas gave Gordon all the competition he could get. He threw shutout ball for eight innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Notre Dame finally broke through for a 1-0 victory. With the bases loaded and one out, Devan Ornelas hit a ground ball to second. Crespi missed out on the tag and could not turn the double play, allowing the winning run to score.

Notre Dame improved to 15-6 overall and 9-1 in the Mission League. The Knights are known to have the best freshman class in a league filled with top freshmen. Gordon is 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA.

Five freshmen played for Notre Dame, including left-hander Connor Skertich, who threw two scoreless innings. Crespi went hitless for 8 2/3 innings until an Alex Sepulveda single. Freshman Daylen Reyes had two hits.

Crespi had its own outstanding freshman in shortstop Max Nahmias, who was making one throw after another on ground balls.

Gordon, committed to USC, said about all the freshmen making contributions, "It says our league is going to be really tough the next four years."