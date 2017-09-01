Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Games canceled because of heat
Football games scheduled for Friday continue to be canceled because of safety concerns over excessive heat.
Oak Park canceled its home game against Viewpoint.
The Alhambra Unified School District announced that all its high school teams had canceled games on Friday, according to Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons.