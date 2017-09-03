George McQuarn, former basketball coach at Verbum Dei and Cal State Fullerton, dies

George McQuarn, a former basketball coach at Cal State Fullerton and Verbum Dei, died on Sunday morning in Long Beach of a possible heart attack, family friend Dinos Trigonis said. He was 76.

McQuarn was the coach at Verbum Dei during the school's glory days in the early 1970s, coaching the likes of Raymond Lewis and David Greenwood.

He later became an assistant coach to Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV and Bill Frieder at Arizona State and was head coach at Fullerton for eight years.