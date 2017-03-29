Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
George Zedan resigns as coach at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
|Eric Sondheimer
George Zedan has resigned as basketball coach at Cantwell-Sacred Heart.
He was head coach since the 2011-12 season.
He helped make Cantwell-Sacred Heart competitive in the tough Del Rey League and make the Open Division playoffs.