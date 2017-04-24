Get ready for lots of rumors and transfers in prep basketball

With travel ball in full swing and rumors flying about where players are going to end up, look for the summer of 2017 to be one of the wildest in recent prep basketball history.

Some coaches don't even know what kind of strategy they need to figure out, because they don't know who's going to be on their team.

It's a wait and see approach. Things should start to become a little clearer by June when the summer basketball season begins.

With the CIF getting rid of its athletically motivated transfer language, it means players can switch schools without having to worry about their former school trying to prevent the transfer for sports reasons. As long as the player wasn't recruited and isn't following a coach, the transfer should be relatively easy, though he or she still has to move to be eligible immediately.

Of course, the most intriguing story revolves around Marvin Bagley III, the senior to be at Sierra Canyon. Will he stay for his senior year? Will he move to another high school? Will he enroll early in college? Will he go to Europe? Those are among the questions people keep asking.

It's going to be an interesting summer.