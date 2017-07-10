Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Moustakas representing the 818

Giancarlo Stanton was All-CIF in three sports at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

The 818 area code in the San Fernando Valley will be represented in baseball's Home Run Derby on Monday at 5 p.m. in Miami by two of its best from the class of 2007 -- Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins and Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals.

The fact that Stanton and Moustakas graduated the same year in high school, from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Chatsworth, respectively, tells you a little about the talent of Southern California baseball.

Moustakas set a state career record for home runs with 52 and was a first-round draft pick of the Royals. Moustakas also played quarterback for the Chancellors until an injury caused him to give up the sport. Stanton pulled off an incredible feat -- he was all-CIF in football, basketball and baseball. He was a second-round pick of the Marlins.

Now both are All-Stars and will have the chance to show off their power.

"What a competitor he is," former Chatsworth Coach Tom Meusborn said of Moustakas. "Watching him take batting practice every day in high school, you could see he was special."

Notre Dame Coach Tom Dill has never coached an athlete quite like Stanton in 25 years of coaching.

"Hes's competitive but relaxed," Dill said. "He really enjoys this."

Stanton and Moustakas are in the same bracket and could end up meeting in the semifinals Monday.

"That's pretty cool," Dill said. "It would be great."

Somebody better start printing up those, "Straight Outta 818" T-shirts.