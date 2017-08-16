Giancarlo Stanton's high school coach, Tom Dill, is pretty excited

Giancarlo Stanton (right) and Hunter Greene in a 2016 photo at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

With every home run Giancarlo Stanton hits for the Miami Marlins (he's up to 44), Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Tom Dill gets more excited.

"Unbelievable," he said.

Dill was Stanton's baseball coach at Notre Dame. Kevin Rooney coached him in football and Bill Bedgood coached him in basketball. Stanton, 27, was All-CIF in each sport.

The moon shots coming from his bat have a whole nation of baseball fans offering admiration.

Dill, though, is the one who still talks with Stanton frequently by phone. There's a life-size poster of Stanton in the Notre Dame baseball clubhouse.

"It's pretty cool," Dill said of seeing Stanton hit home runs in six consecutive games.

Fans in the San Fernando Valley and the 818 area code have long known that Stanton is one of the greatest athletes to come out of the area. Now many others are getting to understand his immense power and skills.