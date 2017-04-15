Glendora is 17-4 after 8-3 victory over Yorba Linda

Jake Gonzalez has been hot this weekend for Glendora. After getting four hits on Friday, he added two more on Saturday, including a two-run triple, to help his team defeat Yorba Linda, 8-3.

Glendora is 17-4 overall.

Corona Santiago improved to 13-5 with a 9-7 win over Vista Murrieta. Cole Cummings had three RBI.

Sierra Canyon defeated Culver City, 3-1. Billy Edwards threw a complete game. Jake Patterson hit a home run.

Valencia defeated King, 4-2, to improve to 15-6. Tyler Erne got the save.

Aliso Niguel defeated Los Alamitos, 9-5. Evan Fitterer and Carter Matthys each had two hits. Ethan Reed and Hunter Jump contributed two RBI.