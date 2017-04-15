Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Glendora is 17-4 after 8-3 victory over Yorba Linda
|Eric Sondheimer
Jake Gonzalez has been hot this weekend for Glendora. After getting four hits on Friday, he added two more on Saturday, including a two-run triple, to help his team defeat Yorba Linda, 8-3.
Glendora is 17-4 overall.
Corona Santiago improved to 13-5 with a 9-7 win over Vista Murrieta. Cole Cummings had three RBI.
Sierra Canyon defeated Culver City, 3-1. Billy Edwards threw a complete game. Jake Patterson hit a home run.
Valencia defeated King, 4-2, to improve to 15-6. Tyler Erne got the save.
Aliso Niguel defeated Los Alamitos, 9-5. Evan Fitterer and Carter Matthys each had two hits. Ethan Reed and Hunter Jump contributed two RBI.