Glendora takes over first place in Palomares League with sweep of South Hills

South Hills entered this week ranked No. 1 in Southern California baseball by The Times. Glendora wasn't impressed, because the Tartans completed a two-game sweep of the Huskies on Friday by winning, 4-3.

Glendora is 19-4 overall and 7-2 in the Palomares League. South Hills dropped to 16-5 and 5-3.

Christian Heflin had an RBI single in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Glendora received standout relief pitching from Hayden Pearce to inflict a rare defeat on South Hills ace pitcher Brandon Dieter. Pearce threw five shutout innings.

In the West Valley League, Cleveland completed a two-game sweep of Birmingham with a 13-9 victory. Ben Schecter contributed five RBI. Connor Oswalt and Myles Gonzalez each had three hits. Dylan Hernandez led Birmingham with three hits.

El Camino Real rallied for an 8-6 win over Granada Hills. The Conquistadores trailed, 6-0, then scored six runs in the sixth inning. Dane Reed had a home run.

Moorpark is 20-2 and 8-0 in the Coastal Canyon League after a 7-0 win over Royal. Quinton Potter threw a one-hitter. TJ Foreman, Tyger Goslin and Brian Guy each had two hits. Simi Valley defeated Camarillo, 10-2. Justin Campbell went four for four with five RBI.

Will Levine threw a five-hit shutout in Mission Viejo's 3-0 win over Capistrano Valley.

Tesoro defeated Trabuco Hills, 8-4. Sam Ireland had three hits. Austin Spinney threw six scoreless innings and Kyle Luckham had three hits in El Dorado's 5-0 win over Yorba Linda.

Beckman got a walk-off RBI single from Andrew Gallegos in the seventh inning to defeat Northwood, 6-5. Sophomore Connor McGuire went three for three.

In the Marmonte League, Agoura defeated Calabasas, 4-2. Jonny DeLuca, Nico Della Ripa and Aaron Suval each had two hits. Eddie Kutt threw a one-hitter in Westlake's 3-0 win over Oaks Christian.

Vince Mughannem improved to 8-0 after Etiwanda defeated Chino Hills, 4-3. Matt Bardowell had a home run and two RBI.

In the Foothill League, West Ranch defeated Hart, 5-4. Will Chambers had the game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh. He finished with two RBI. Golden Valley defeated Canyon, 5-2. Valencia defeated Saugus, 3-2. Tyler Erne had a two-run double.

Ashwin Chona threw his fourth no-hitter this season, striking out 12 in Sage Hill's 12-0 win over Animo Leadership.

In the Pacific League, Burroughs defeated Muir, 4-0. Nicco Chuidian allowed one hit in six innings.

Sierra Canyon improved to 6-0 in the Gold Coast League with a 5-4 win over Windward. Billy Edwards drove in the winning run and got the pitching victory.

Josh Landry struck out five, walked none and allowed one hit in Cypress' 4-0 victory over La Palma Kennedy.

Edison earned a doubleheader split with St. John Bosco by winning the second game, 7-4. John Thomas hit a grand slam. In the first game, St. John Bosco won, 5-4. The Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Charlie Nasuti getting the game-winning hit. Kameron Ojeda had a two-run home run.

Alemany defeated Cathedral, 7-1. Dirk Ryan had two hits and three RBI. Chaminade defeated New Jersey Eastern, 3-0. Reece Weinberg threw a two-hit shutout. Carter Graham went three for three.

Riverside Poly defeated Valley View, 8-2. Trevor Mattson went three for three. Redondo defeated Inglewood, 27-0, in four innings.

La Canada recorded its third consecutive shutout with a 4-0 win over Temple City to improve to 7-0 in the Rio Hondo League. Sophomore Ryan Graves threw the shutout.