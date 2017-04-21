Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Glendora takes over first place in Palomares League with sweep of South Hills
South Hills entered this week ranked No. 1 in Southern California baseball by The Times. Glendora wasn't impressed, because the Tartans completed a two-game sweep of the Huskies on Friday by winning, 4-3.
Glendora is 19-4 overall and 7-2 in the Palomares League. South Hills dropped to 16-5 and 5-3.
Christian Heflin had an RBI single in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Glendora received standout relief pitching from Hayden Pearce to inflict a rare defeat on South Hills ace pitcher Brandon Dieter. Pearce threw five shutout innings.
In the West Valley League, Cleveland completed a two-game sweep of Birmingham with a 13-9 victory. Ben Schecter contributed five RBI. Connor Oswalt and Myles Gonzalez each had three hits. Dylan Hernandez led Birmingham with three hits.
El Camino Real rallied for an 8-6 win over Granada Hills. The Conquistadores trailed, 6-0, then scored six runs in the sixth inning. Dane Reed had a home run.
Moorpark is 20-2 and 8-0 in the Coastal Canyon League after a 7-0 win over Royal. Quinton Potter threw a one-hitter. TJ Foreman, Tyger Goslin and Brian Guy each had two hits. Simi Valley defeated Camarillo, 10-2. Justin Campbell went four for four with five RBI.
Will Levine threw a five-hit shutout in Mission Viejo's 3-0 win over Capistrano Valley.
Tesoro defeated Trabuco Hills, 8-4. Sam Ireland had three hits. Austin Spinney threw six scoreless innings and Kyle Luckham had three hits in El Dorado's 5-0 win over Yorba Linda.
Beckman got a walk-off RBI single from Andrew Gallegos in the seventh inning to defeat Northwood, 6-5. Sophomore Connor McGuire went three for three.
In the Marmonte League, Agoura defeated Calabasas, 4-2. Jonny DeLuca, Nico Della Ripa and Aaron Suval each had two hits. Eddie Kutt threw a one-hitter in Westlake's 3-0 win over Oaks Christian.
Vince Mughannem improved to 8-0 after Etiwanda defeated Chino Hills, 4-3. Matt Bardowell had a home run and two RBI.
In the Foothill League, West Ranch defeated Hart, 5-4. Will Chambers had the game-winning sacrifice fly in the seventh. He finished with two RBI. Golden Valley defeated Canyon, 5-2. Valencia defeated Saugus, 3-2. Tyler Erne had a two-run double.
Ashwin Chona threw his fourth no-hitter this season, striking out 12 in Sage Hill's 12-0 win over Animo Leadership.
In the Pacific League, Burroughs defeated Muir, 4-0. Nicco Chuidian allowed one hit in six innings.
Sierra Canyon improved to 6-0 in the Gold Coast League with a 5-4 win over Windward. Billy Edwards drove in the winning run and got the pitching victory.
Josh Landry struck out five, walked none and allowed one hit in Cypress' 4-0 victory over La Palma Kennedy.
Edison earned a doubleheader split with St. John Bosco by winning the second game, 7-4. John Thomas hit a grand slam. In the first game, St. John Bosco won, 5-4. The Braves scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Charlie Nasuti getting the game-winning hit. Kameron Ojeda had a two-run home run.
Alemany defeated Cathedral, 7-1. Dirk Ryan had two hits and three RBI. Chaminade defeated New Jersey Eastern, 3-0. Reece Weinberg threw a two-hit shutout. Carter Graham went three for three.
Riverside Poly defeated Valley View, 8-2. Trevor Mattson went three for three. Redondo defeated Inglewood, 27-0, in four innings.
La Canada recorded its third consecutive shutout with a 4-0 win over Temple City to improve to 7-0 in the Rio Hondo League. Sophomore Ryan Graves threw the shutout.