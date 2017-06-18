Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Goalie Ricky Guerra leads Downey to summer soccer title
|Eric Sondheimer
Downey's soccer team, led by goalie Ricky Guerra, won the fifth annual 7x7 Summer Soccer Classic at Downey, defeating Long Beach Wilson, 5-1, in the championship.
Teams included Cathedral, Warren, Baldwin Park and Bellflower.
Guerra had four shutouts and allowed only three goals in seven games.