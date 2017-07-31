Granada Hills facing issues with baseball, girls' golf, softball programs

Granada Hills is about to get its third baseball coach in three years. After Reggie Smith Jr. was dismissed for using profanity, his replacement was also recently let go.

Now the girls' golf program is facing a major change. Steve Thompson, who guided the team to seven consecutive City Section championships, is no longer the coach.

Thompson has been in a dispute with the school. He had been a physical education teacher at Granada Hills.

Messages left for Executive Director Brian Bauer and assistant principal Norm Holloway have not been returned. Thompson, who was an assistant baseball coach last spring at Chatsworth, also has not returned calls.

The softball program is dealing with turmoil after standout freshman pitcher Ava Justman transferred to Chatsworth. Several incoming freshmen are not expected to enroll at Granada Hills.

There's lots of grumbling around campus, though the administrators still must be tweeting about their academic decathlon team.