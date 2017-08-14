Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Granada Hills names baseball, girls' golf coaches
|Eric Sondheimer
Granada Hills has named new coaches for baseball and girls' golf.
Matt Matuszak, who coached football and baseball at James Logan in Northern California, is the new baseball coach. Jordan Berger, a former Taft standout, will be an assistant coach.
Dan and Brady Ma will take over the girls' golf program. Dan has been an assistant with the boys' program. His son, Brady, is a former Granada Hills golfer.