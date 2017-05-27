Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Griffin Canning fulfills his potential at UCLA
|Eric Sondheimer
It was three years ago that Griffin Canning graduated from Santa Margarita as the best baseball player in Southern California after pitching the Eagles to the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
Off he went to UCLA, hoping to build a resume that would one day make him a first-round draft pick.
It has all worked out and more.
In his junior year, Canning is 7-3 with a 2.34 ERA. He has 134 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings. He's going to be a first-round draft pick next month.
All signs point to him being the next top UCLA pitcher to one day make it to the major leagues.