Griffin Canning fulfills his potential at UCLA

It was three years ago that Griffin Canning graduated from Santa Margarita as the best baseball player in Southern California after pitching the Eagles to the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

Off he went to UCLA, hoping to build a resume that would one day make him a first-round draft pick.

It has all worked out and more.

In his junior year, Canning is 7-3 with a 2.34 ERA. He has 134 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings. He's going to be a first-round draft pick next month.

All signs point to him being the next top UCLA pitcher to one day make it to the major leagues.