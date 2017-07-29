Hall of Fame baseball Coach John Herbold has died

John Herbold, a Hall of Fame baseball coach who coached for 49 years at the college and high school level, died on Wednesday, Cal State Los Angeles announced. He was 88.

Herbold was the head coach at CSLA for 21 years, winning 455 games from 1984-2004. He was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1998.

At Long Beach Poly and Lakewood, he had a record of 483-176. He won Southern Section titles at Poly in 1963 and at Lakewood in 1970 and 1974.