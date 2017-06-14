Hart grad Nick Valaika becomes the fourth brother to be drafted

This 2002 photo of the Valaika brothers. All four were baseball draft picks. Chris (center) with brothers Matt, left, Nick, center, Patrick, right.

The Santa Clarita Valley should hold a parade for the Valaika brothers. Each went to Hart High and each was chosen in baseball's amateur draft.

Nick Valaika, a shortstop from UCLA and Hart, was taken in the 24th round on Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brother Patrick is with the Colorado Rockies. Oldest brother Chris played in the major leagues with the Reds and another brother, Matt, was taken in the 20th round by the Reds in 2009.

Every season from 2000 through 2014, except for 2007, there was a Valaika playing for Hart.

Hart Coach Jim Ozella said in 2010, "It's one after another after another."

What a baseball family.